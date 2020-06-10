Steninger wins in primary

ELKO – Rex Steninger is on his way to a second term as Elko County Commissioner.
Steninger defeated challenger Gary “Radar” Evans of South Fork in the primary election 2,063 votes to 672 votes. The results were announced on the Secretary of State's website Wednesday morning.
“I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. I appreciate the vote of confidence and will continue to do my best to live up to our former title of being the best small town in America,” Steninger said.
Steninger reflected on his political career when he was appointed to replace Commissioner Grant Gerber.
Gerber died after sustaining a fall in a horse-riding accident during the Grass March from the West Coast to Washington, D.C., in December of 2014. Steninger won his first election three years later.
“I became a county commissioner by accident in replacing the late, great Grant Gerber and am a very reluctant politician,” said Steninger, a former Elko Daily Free Press editor and publisher.
The incumbent was endorsed by numerous citizens, including Mayor Reece Keener, District Attorney Tyler Ingram, Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza and Assemblyman John Ellison, along with fellow Commissioners Demar Dahl and Delmo Andreozzi, and volunteer fire chiefs Neil McQueary and Pete Peters. Steninger thanked everyone on Tuesday.
“I would like to thank everyone who helped me in my campaign,” he said. “Fortunately, I have amazing friends who were there to lend their support. I am particularly grateful to those who publicly endorsed me.”
He went on to thank those who re-introduced him to Facebook for the campaign. “I was completely amazed by that audience.”
Steninger also thanked Evans for running a clean campaign.
“He had the courtesy to call me to let me know his plan to enter the race and ran a clean, quiet campaign,” Steninger said. “Wouldn’t it be nice if all campaigns were that honorable?”
There was no Democratic challenger for the District 5 seat, meaning Steninger will run unopposed in the general election Nov. 3.
The county commissioner’s race was the only one in the local primary election run-off. Two Elko County school board incumbents, Kieth Fish for District 3 and Jim Cooney for District 5, ran unopposed.
Fish received 3,746 votes, Cooney 3,912 votes.
Nevada’s primarily mail-in election was changed in March by Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske as a result of state directives enacted to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Early returns were delayed after polling places in the state's two most populous counties were kept open to allow those waiting in long lines to vote.
Official statewide primary election results will be announced on June 19.
Among other primary races, U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., fended off Republican candidates Joel Beck and Douglas Hurley. Patricia Ackerman emerged as Amodei's Democratic challenger in November's general election.
The primary also narrowed the field of six candidates for two seats on the Nevada Supreme Court, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the general election.
Douglas Herndon was the top vote-getter for Seat B, followed in second place by Erv Nelson and third-place finisher Ozzie Fumo.
For Seat D, incumbent Kristina Pickering and T.S. Christensen will appear on the November ballot, edging out candidate Esther C. Rodriguez.
