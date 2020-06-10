Steninger wins in primary

“I would like to thank everyone who helped me in my campaign,” he said. “Fortunately, I have amazing friends who were there to lend their support. I am particularly grateful to those who publicly endorsed me.”

He went on to thank those who re-introduced him to Facebook for the campaign. “I was completely amazed by that audience.”

Steninger also thanked Evans for running a clean campaign.

“He had the courtesy to call me to let me know his plan to enter the race and ran a clean, quiet campaign,” Steninger said. “Wouldn’t it be nice if all campaigns were that honorable?”

There was no Democratic challenger for the District 5 seat, meaning Steninger will run unopposed in the general election Nov. 3.

The county commissioner’s race was the only one in the local primary election run-off. Two Elko County school board incumbents, Kieth Fish for District 3 and Jim Cooney for District 5, ran unopposed.

Fish received 3,746 votes, Cooney 3,912 votes.

Nevada’s primarily mail-in election was changed in March by Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske as a result of state directives enacted to reduce the spread of COVID-19.