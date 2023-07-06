ELKO -- The Nevada Rural Counties Retired Senior Volunteer Program Inc. welcomes Stephanie Watson as the new Service Coordinator for RSVP in Elko County.

Stephanie originally moved to Elko with her parents in the late '80s but then moved away. She recently moved back from Texas to be closer to her family and spend time with her seven grandchildren.

Stephanie has numerous years in the medical field as a Certified Medical Assistant, counselor for independent living as well as various medical management positions. She is passionate about her position with RSVP as the new service coordinator for her community.

Stephanie said, “The importance of each person’s independence and dignity is a high priority to me by providing them with quality programs through RSVP.”

Stephanie is looking forward to growing RSVP programs throughout Elko County. Seniors, adults with disabilities, or anyone that seeks a need for yourself or your loved one for any of our programs are encouraged to call and find out more about how RSVP can be a service for you.

RSVP is always open to taking applications for volunteers. Please contact Stephanie for more information about opportunities or services in Elko County at elko@nvrsvp.com or 775-315-4729.

RSVP is a nonprofit organization that helps provide life-saving services such as transportation, home companionship, Personal Emergency Response Systems, and many more enriching programs for our seniors.

For more information about RSVP, visit nevadaruralrsvp.org.