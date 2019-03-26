ELKO – A retired art teacher and school administrator has designed and produced stickers honoring Elko County’s recent designation as a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Royal Orser had 1,000 of the stickers printed at his own expense, and has been distributing them through businesses such as gun stores and Ruby Mountain Pawn. He also gave many of them to Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, who approached Elko County commissioners last month about the sanctuary proposal.
Commissioners voted unanimously on March 20 to support the sheriff “in the exercise of his sound discretion to not enforce any unconstitutional firearms laws against any citizen” and also pledged to “not authorize or appropriate any funds or resources for the purpose of enforcing law that infringes on the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.”
Orser, who has also served as chairman of the Elko County Republican Party, said he feels strongly enough about the cause that he has begun printing stickers for other counties in Nevada that have passed similar resolutions.
The sanctuary movement in Nevada was spurred by the Legislature’s passage of a gun background check law requiring all private purchases to be conducted through a licensed gun dealer. Opponents of the law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, see it as an unnecessary burden on law-abiding gun owners and say it would not prevent gun violence such as the mass shooting of hundreds of people at a music festival in Las Vegas in October 2017.
The movement also is taking root in other states, including New Mexico and Washington, in response to stricter gun laws.
