Stolen car leads to arrest

ELKO – A car would make a nice Christmas gift but that’s not how things turned out for one local man on Christmas Eve.

A car rental company contacted Elko Police Department at about 9 a.m. Tuesday to report a stolen vehicle, according to Lt. Jason Pepper.

About 45 minutes later a police officer spotted the car parked in front of a northside residence. Tyrell M. Holley, 36, of Elko was busy trying to remove the license plate at the time, Pepper said.

When he saw police he ran into the residence, which does not have anyone living there. Pepper said the owner was contacted and gave police permission to enter the home. Holley was arrested without incident.

He was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of conspiracy to buy, possess or receive stolen property; and possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. His bail was listed at $21,140.

Holley was named by local law enforcement as a “person of interest” in the July 2018 death of an Elko man during a home invasion shootout, but he has not been charged in the case.

He pleaded guilty to domestic battery in April 2017 and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 240 hours in jail, complete 48 hours of community service, and pay $675 in fees and fines.

