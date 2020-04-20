Stories of Old Nevada: 1860 -- Turning point in Nevada history

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Around the year 1860, there was a series of events that shaped the history of Nevada for decades to follow.

It all began in 1859 with the discovery of silver and gold deposits in Virginia City, Gold Hill and Silver City. Johntown in Gold Canyon had been the place where placer miners had panned for gold since it was first discovered in Dayton in 1849. When silver was discovered on the Comstock, operations at Johntown ceased and most everyone moved by 1860, leaving Johntown to become Nevada’s first ghost town.

On April 3, 1860, the Pony express started operations at the 34 Pony Express stations that had been built across the Territory of Nevada. I have described many of the stations in western Nevada and in future articles I will describe those in eastern Nevada. The stories of these stations tell of many people including Pony Riders and Indians who were killed during that time.

On May 6, 1860, the Pyramid Lake Indian War started with the massacre at Williams Station. A militia was quickly assembled and marched to the Truckee River canyon north of Wadsworth. In the first battle, the militia was beaten and Major William Ormsby, among many others, were killed. During the battles, 80 militiamen were killed and 29 were wounded. There is no record of how many Paiute, Shoshone and Washoe Indians were killed.