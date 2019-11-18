Stories of Old Nevada: Carlin Tunnels compared to the Sutro Tunnel

In my long career at NDOT, I was involved with one of the largest tunnel projects ever attempted in Nevada. This was when I was a field engineer in the Construction Office at the Nevada Department of Transportation in the 1970s. At that time, I made payments to the various contractors and prepared the Final Reports on contracts as they were completed. Jim Cress came in to work with me in the Construction Office until the Carlin Tunnels Project was ready to start.

Cress, a Registered Mining Engineer, was then appointed to be the Resident Engineer on the Carlin Tunnels project, the largest project ever done by NDOT up to that time, at over $10,000,000. As the project progressed, I made the monthly payments to the Contractor, Lockheed Shipbuilding Company. The reason a shipbuilding contractor was the low bidder was the complex steel arch that was constructed to support the top of the tunnel was basically the shape of an upside-down steel hull of a ship.

Other subcontractors were used to do the excavating and concrete contractors covered the steel frame with concrete, and others placed the lining for the interior of the tunnel. Today, traffic through the twin I-80 tunnels is 10,000 vehicles per day.