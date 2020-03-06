Stories of Old Nevada: Operation Haylift, 1948-49

Once the operation started, it ran like clockwork. Day after day, pilots flew routes from McClellan Airfield outside Sacramento to pick up the hay and then off to Eastern Nevada to make their deliveries. The skies around Ely and Elko droned with low-cruising transport planes. Pilots often flew their aircraft as far as 200 miles from Ely before spotting marooned cattle or sheep.

Quoting from Harold Harvell’s remarks, “Flying on many of the hay drops, I can remember some of the detailed airborne activities. We became so proficient that a local rancher flying with us asked if we could drop the hay closer to his barn. On the next drop one of the bales of hay knocked the small porch entrance to his barn off. The rancher immediately hollered ‘That’s closer enough!’ This provided a little humor to a very serious operation!”

A proud event was when Governor Vail Pittman presented each crew member an Honorary Citizen Certificate for the State of Nevada. That was 72 years ago and Harold Harvell still displays it in his home.

