Stories of Old Nevada: Visiting Hidden Cave

Extremely uncomfortable for human habitation, Hidden Cave was used mostly as a place to store items the ancient people used seasonally as they hunted and gathered for their existence over the past 9,000 years.

Because of this use for storage, several caches of baskets, tools and projectile points were recovered where they had been hidden for future use.

The condition of the artifacts was remarkable, since they had not been broken from daily use and discarded.

The Grimes Point area is also the location of Sand Mountain and the ruins of the Sand Springs Pony Express Station. Just north of the parking lot for the Hidden Cave tours is the entrance to Spirit Cave where the 10,000 year old mummified remains of the Spirit Cave Man were discovered in 1940. I have written about this person in my prehistoric novel, “Legends of Spirit Cave.”

There is no access available to Spirit Cave.

Guided public tours of Hidden Cave are available on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Call to confirm the schedule at 775-423-3677. Participants meet at the Churchill County Museum, 1050 South Maine St. in Fallon at 9:30 am where they can see many of the artifacts that have been taken from the cave.