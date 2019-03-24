Try 3 months for $3
Pequop

Snow partially covers a traffic camera lens along Interstate 80 at Pequop Summit on Sunday morning.

 NDOT

ELKO – Saturday’s storm dropped another 3-7 inches of snow onto the Ruby Mountains and created wintry driving conditions in the Elko area.

Hazardous road conditions were reported Saturday night on Adobe Summit and Sunday morning on U.S. 93 north of Wells.

Lamoille Canyon picked up 4 inches of new snow at the 7,700-foot elevation. About 7 inches piled up at Dorsey Basin, elevation 8,100 feet.

Snow depths were already running about 50 percent above average for the season.

Snow showers were expected to continue Sunday morning north of Interstate 80, with slushy conditions south of the freeway.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for mostly clear skies for the remainder of Sunday through Tuesday.

Another storm arriving Tuesday night will bring rain turning to snow by Wednesday night and continuing into Friday.

