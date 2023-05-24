Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELKO – A chain of strong thunderstorms brought large hail and even some tornado reports to the Elko area on Wednesday afternoon.

Randall Stoeberl of Lamoille sent photos of a funnel cloud that appeared to extend to the ground somewhere in the Deeth area.

Residents in parts of Spring Creek reported up to quarter-sized hail.

Flood watches were in effect for the Ruby Mountains and northern Elko County. The Humboldt River was near flood stage while Lamoille Creek was just above the minor flood level, according to the National Weather Service.

The active weather pattern is expected to continue into the holiday weekend and possibly beyond. Elko will see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, 70% Friday, and 50% Saturday.

Highs will be at a seasonable level around 70 degrees as a chance of scattered showers continues Sunday through Wednesday.