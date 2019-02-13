ELKO – Heavy snow and strong winds wreaked havoc on Elko area roadways Wednesday, causing two major collisions on Lamoille Highway and multiple other crashes on Interstate 80.
Conditions were so bad the Lamoille Highway was closed at about 7 p.m. Heavy snow and ice was coating the road, and the Nevada Highway Patrol reported that vehicles were unable to make it up the summit.
A collision on the summit blocked the northbound lanes around 3:45 p.m. and into the evening rush hour. It involved at least two vehicles and there were injuries, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Earlier, at about 1:30 p.m., a head-on collision occurred on Lamoille Highway near Wells Propane, also with injuries.
Accidents with injuries were reported in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Osino shortly after 11 a.m. and again at about 4:45 p.m.
A rollover accident resulting in injuries was reported on Pequop Summit at about 10:30 a.m.
The Nevada Department of Transportation reported adverse driving conditions on most area highways as a mix of snow and rain fell throughout the day. A strong crowswind blew snow across Lamoille Highway from the west, impacting the road surface in places.
A winter weather advisory was posted to end at 4 p.m., but the National Weather Service extended it to 10 p.m. as the storm raged on. Wind gusts of 45 mph were forecast into the evening.
The weather service is predicting a 60 percent chance of rain showers Thursday, as the high in Elko climbs to 47 degrees. Colder temperatures return Friday along with an inch or two of snow.
There is a 40 percent chance of snow showers through the weekend as highs top out just above the freezing mark.
