Storm delivers several inches of snow to Elko County mountains

ELKO – Tuesday’s storm added less than a foot of new snow to most spots in the Ruby Mountains, according to the USDA’s automatic snow monitoring system.

The top of Lamoille Canyon received 3 inches, for a total of 10 inches as of Wednesday. Robinson Lake received 9 inches, for a current total of 25 inches. Green Mountain in the South Rubies saw its snow depth increase by 6 inches, to a total of 12 inches.

One spot that did receive a foot of snow is Upper Tent Mountain, at an elevation of 8,333 feet in the East Humboldt Range. The storm increased the snow depth from 15 inches to 27 inches.

Pole Creek Ranger Station in the Jarbidge Mountains saw its snow depth increase from 11 to 24 inches.

Jack’s Peak in the Independence Mountains picked up 10 inches for a total depth of 18 inches.

SNOTEL sites in lower elevations showed little impact from the storm.

The National Weather Service is expecting the next storm system to deliver 6-12 inches to the mountains of northeastern Nevada from Wednesday through Thursday.

The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service will release an official snow survey report at the beginning of January.

