ELKO – A lightning-sparked wildfire was reported in Elko County on June 1.

The fire south of Interstate 80 in the Pequop range only burned a tenth of an acre, according to Elko District fire officials.

The blaze follows earlier small fires in May that were mostly caused by vehicles.

Strong thunderstorms moved through the county on Thursday accompanied by heavy rain in spots.

More stormy weather is on the way this weekend and into the coming week, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms Sunday and 30% on Monday.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper-70s.

May brought warmer and wetter than normal weather to Elko. The average temperature of 57.2 degrees was 3 degrees warmer than normal, making it the ninth-warmest May on record.

Elko received 1.64 inches of rain, which is 134% of normal. Only a trace of snow fell in May, compared with an average four-tenths of an inch.