Storm upgraded to winter weather advisory for central Nevada

ELKO – The National Weather Service upgraded a hazardous weather outlook in central Nevada to a winter weather advisory, with several inches of snow possible on mountain passes.

A winter weather advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. This advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday in southern Lander and Eureka Counties, White Pine County, northern Nye County, and other locations west of Nye.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected at or above the 6,000 feet level, with up to 3 inches below 6,000 feet.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” cautioned the weather service. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A hazardous weather outlook remains in effect for the Ruby Mountains, while the remainder of Elko County should see less severe weather.

“Most valleys will see only a little snow, with more rain, but some mountain ranges -- especially from the Rubies and Toiyabes south and east to the Utah line -- will see over a foot,” stated the weather service.