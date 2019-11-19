Storm upgraded to winter weather advisory for central Nevada

ELKO – The National Weather Service upgraded a hazardous weather outlook in central Nevada to a winter weather advisory, with several inches of snow possible on mountain passes.
A winter weather advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. This advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday in southern Lander and Eureka Counties, White Pine County, northern Nye County, and other locations west of Nye.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected at or above the 6,000 feet level, with up to 3 inches below 6,000 feet.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” cautioned the weather service. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”
A hazardous weather outlook remains in effect for the Ruby Mountains, while the remainder of Elko County should see less severe weather.
“Most valleys will see only a little snow, with more rain, but some mountain ranges -- especially from the Rubies and Toiyabes south and east to the Utah line -- will see over a foot,” stated the weather service.
Snow in Elko County will be confined mainly to mountain ranges and passes above 7,000 feet through Wednesday before colder air moves in Wednesday night, allowing snow levels to drop to many valley floors.
The forecast for the Elko area calls for possibly half an inch of snow on Wednesday and highs in the mid-40s.
Precipitation will taper off Thursday afternoon with dry conditions expected Friday through the weekend.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511 or visiting nvroads.com.