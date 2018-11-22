ELKO – Little snow is expected in Elko but higher elevations, including Spring Creek, could see accumulations from storms heading into the holiday weekend.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory above 5,500 feet from midnight Thursday to 4 a.m. Saturday.
Strong winds gusting to 60 mph could cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Four to 8 inches could accumulate at higher elevations.
“Travel could be very difficult,” the advisory stated. “Strong winds may cause difficulty in driving and blowing snow may further reduce visibilities.”
Rain fell in parts of the county overnight, causing adverse driving conditions Thursday morning on Lamoille Highway between Spring Creek Parkway and Lamoille; Mountain City Highway north of North Fork Station; and Interstate 80 from Oasis to Wendover.
The latest road conditions are available by calling 511 or visiting nvroads.com.
