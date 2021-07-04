Stormy 4th expected after Friday fires

ELKO – Firefighters responded to multiple wildland fires Friday, including a series of blazes at the Carlin Tunnels.
All of the fires were kept small.
Three fires along Interstate 80 at the tunnels burned a total of 4.66 acres. They were 100% contained by evening after local, state and federal ground and air resources responded. The cause of the blazes is under investigation.
Lightning sparked two fires Friday night.
A blaze north of the Rossi Mine southwest of Tuscarora was kept to one acre after federal engines and a helicopter responded.
Another fire in Mill Canyon south of Carlin was held to a single tree.
Firefighters have extinguished 17 blazes in the Elko District over the past two weeks. Each was held to around 2 acres or less, with the exception of the Huff Fire in Coal Mine Canyon that burned 1,471 acres on June 22.
The Elko area will see a 20% chance of thunderstorms Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. Brief, heavy rains and gusty winds are possible.
Highs will be in the lower 90s on Sunday, mid-90s on Monday, and in the 100s Wednesday through Saturday.
“Record or near-record high temperatures are possible in many locations beginning on Tuesday,” stated the National Weather Service.