Stormy 4th expected after Friday fires

ELKO – Firefighters responded to multiple wildland fires Friday, including a series of blazes at the Carlin Tunnels.

All of the fires were kept small.

Three fires along Interstate 80 at the tunnels burned a total of 4.66 acres. They were 100% contained by evening after local, state and federal ground and air resources responded. The cause of the blazes is under investigation.

Lightning sparked two fires Friday night.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A blaze north of the Rossi Mine southwest of Tuscarora was kept to one acre after federal engines and a helicopter responded.

Another fire in Mill Canyon south of Carlin was held to a single tree.

Firefighters have extinguished 17 blazes in the Elko District over the past two weeks. Each was held to around 2 acres or less, with the exception of the Huff Fire in Coal Mine Canyon that burned 1,471 acres on June 22.

The Elko area will see a 20% chance of thunderstorms Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. Brief, heavy rains and gusty winds are possible.

Highs will be in the lower 90s on Sunday, mid-90s on Monday, and in the 100s Wednesday through Saturday.

“Record or near-record high temperatures are possible in many locations beginning on Tuesday,” stated the National Weather Service.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0