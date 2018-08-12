ELKO – Eastern Elko County and all of White Pine County are under a red flag warning Sunday because of the threat of dry thunderstorms and gusty winds.
The National Weather Service warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
A fire weather watch has also been issued for Monday morning through Monday evening due to similar weather conditions in the forecast.
Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the region along with 45-55 mph winds.
“Dry lightning may create new fire starts and combine with strong outflow winds to produce rapid fire growth,” cautioned the weather service.
The forecast for the Elko area calls for widespread haze through Tuesday, followed by a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s all week.
To report a fire, call Elko Interagency Dispatch Center at 775-748-4000, or dial 911.
