Storytime with the Sheriff lifts spirits

ELKO – Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza added storyteller to his resume as he read to youngsters – and older Elkoans – quarantined at home on Easter Sunday.

Dressed in a bunny suit and wearing his badge, Narvaiza read "Happy Easter, Curious George" on Facebook Live to the delight of a little girl and Elko County viewers watching online.

"This story goes out to a young girl, Harper Arbillaga," Narvaiza said. "She's related to us. So, Harper, this story is for you."

Narvaiza read the classic children's picture book about the curious little monkey by Margaret and H.A. Rey, that showed George's first experience with dying and finding Easter eggs.

"Just trying to make somebody happy," Narvaiza said about his storytime.

Story Time with the Sheriff began when Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts challenged Narvaiza and two other Nevada sheriffs on April 10 via Facebook.

"I was challenged by a sheriff colleague who read a book to his community because of the quarantine. I thought, 'What a great idea," Watts said.

After reading two stories from his patrol car, Watts then delegated storytime duties to his deputies, administrative staff, and Eureka County dispatchers to keep up the readings.