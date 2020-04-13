Storytime with the Sheriff lifts spirits

ELKO – Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza added storyteller to his resume as he read to youngsters – and older Elkoans – quarantined at home on Easter Sunday.
Dressed in a bunny suit and wearing his badge, Narvaiza read "Happy Easter, Curious George" on Facebook Live to the delight of a little girl and Elko County viewers watching online.
"This story goes out to a young girl, Harper Arbillaga," Narvaiza said. "She's related to us. So, Harper, this story is for you."
Narvaiza read the classic children's picture book about the curious little monkey by Margaret and H.A. Rey, that showed George's first experience with dying and finding Easter eggs.
"Just trying to make somebody happy," Narvaiza said about his storytime.
Story Time with the Sheriff began when Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts challenged Narvaiza and two other Nevada sheriffs on April 10 via Facebook.
"I was challenged by a sheriff colleague who read a book to his community because of the quarantine. I thought, 'What a great idea," Watts said.
After reading two stories from his patrol car, Watts then delegated storytime duties to his deputies, administrative staff, and Eureka County dispatchers to keep up the readings.
Since the challenge was issued, Narvaiza has read two stories, including one to a little girl in Boston. He said he had been inundated with about 300 requests for readings, including one from the U.S. Marine Corps stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
"If I can make somebody laugh, put a smile on their face, I'm all for it, especially with the times that everyone is going through," Narvaiza said.
Narvaiza said he received a video that showed Harper laughing as she watched the storytime.
Comments on Facebook were also positive, with one praising his storytelling skills, and another calling the Sheriff "a good egg."
"Totally made my day! Happy Easter!" another viewer wrote.
The sheriff also hoped the video would lift spirits of other Elko County residents quarantined due to the coronavirus on Easter Sunday and unable to go to church.
"Here it is Easter 2020, knowing a lot of people are having a bad day. A lot of people upset because churches were shut down, and a lot of people couldn't go to Easter [services]," Narvaiza said at the start of the storytime.
However, he is positive Elko County will get through the quarantine.
"We've got a great community. We've all got to get together, and we'll get through this."
