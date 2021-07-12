Streak of 100-degree heat continues in Elko

ELKO – “Dangerously hot conditions” continue as Elko experienced a seventh day of high temperatures reaching 100 degrees or higher.

Elko reached 100 degrees during the noon hour Monday, following highs of 100 or more on each of the past six days. The city matched record highs of 103 on Saturday and Sunday. Monday could be the hottest day yet, with the National Weather Service predicting a high of 104.

The high temperatures would need to persist for several more days in order to break the record for 100-degree heat, however. The record is 12 days straight in 1917, from July 5-16.

The second-longest streak is eight days, which happened in both 1892 and 1978.

The Elko area is under a heat advisory through Tuesday.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” advised the weather service.

Highs should drop below 100 toward the end of the week, but not by much. The weather service forecast high for Thursday is 99.

Elko’s all-time high temperature is 107 degrees, set on July 4, 1981 and July 24, 1890.