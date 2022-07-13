Street A' Tarian Rush – Satisfying meatless cuisine

ELKO -- You may have seen the new food wagon on the streets called Street A' Tarian Rush. Not your normal “patty caddy,” this mobile meal maker is a hip new version of things to come. Need to try a brand new taste? Try these guys. Concerned about global waste and warming? Try these guys. Need less meat in your life for one reason or another? Try these guys.

“We’ve been vegetarian for three to four years now,” said co-owner Anna Jelle.

“There is nothing [in Elko] for vegetarian people,” said co-owner Anthony Lepak. “You can get something at a diner like a hamburger without a patty, but a lot of it lacks substance.”

“I love to cook. I’ve been cooking for years,” Jelle said. “I grew up just eating not a lot of meat.”

“She makes beet burgers that are amazing,” Lepak said. “We wanted to make, basically, street food that is vegetarian. You can eat it on the go, it’s not a big sit-down restaurant thing. It’s all portable. We do sliders, tacos, pizzas crunch wraps.”

“Some of it I have been making for the past 10 years,” Jelle said. “Some things are a little newer. Everything we try here we eat.”

One of the all-time favorites is the “Rhonda,” a sandwich designed after the Reuben but with portabella mushrooms instead of meat.

“The Rhonda is probably the best sandwich ever invented,” Lepak said. “”It’s our version of the Reuben, it’s a female Reuben without the meat.”

The owners cooked one for me and I was impressed with the flavorful "grab and go meal.”

The mobile restaurant serves specials, and, if they are popular, they make it to the main menu. They also sell flavored ice tea and flavored lemonade.

“We make the iced tea fresh every day,” Lepak said.

The couple got their business license in November of last year. They bought a food truck from a restaurant in Carson City.

Lepak and Jelle did a lot of remodeling of the vehicle and portable kitchen. They had to weatherize it for the colder climate.

Inside it is a cook’s dream kitchen, just fairly compact and super quaint with bright lights decorating the work space.

They designed their own truck wrap and the menu themselves.

“It took a long time,” Lepak said.

The business is very environmentally aware. They post a number of their beliefs on stickers attached to the van, classic 1960s style. Not only do they serve vegetarian food, they also us compostable containers for their food, right down to condiment cups.

“To my knowledge, we are one of the only restaurants that does that,” Lepak said. “Even if it gets buried, it isn't going to go away. If it is not compostable, I don’t want to use it on the truck. I can’t do half the message, I can’t try to make this place [Earth] better, save the animals, but here is a plastic to-go box.”

They even use compostable straws. We all know about the problem with plastic straws, they are “everywhere,” even on the most remote beaches of the world.

According to chariotenergy.com, it takes 20 years for a plastic straw to decompose.

There are vegan options for most items.

“We have vegan cheese for three or four of our items,” Jelle said.

The house-cut fries are made fresh with every batch. No frozen fries at this venue.

“We want to give people an option,” Jelle said about the vegetarian meals the business serves.

“On Thursday night we do an 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. shift for the bar crowd because there is no food downtown after 10 o’clock,” Lepak said.