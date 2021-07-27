Street sealing planned next week in Elko

ELKO -- Weather permitting, a contractor for the City of Elko will be performing the annual street maintenance program beginning on Monday, August 2.

The work consists of applying micro/slurry to select city streets. Included in this year’s program are Ruby Vista Drive, Bullion Road, a portion of Fifth Street, the Connolly Subdivision, Jennings Way, Ruby View Subdivision, and the Skyline subdivision.

Residents and businesses on the streets to be sealed will be notified 48 hours prior to the application.

All vehicles, trailers, basketball hoops, etc. will need to be removed from the street. Vehicles or trailers left on the street will be towed.

“Please do not drive on the micro/slurry until it is set as it will damage the treatment and the treatment will be very difficult to remove from your vehicle,” stated the City. “Thank you for your patience and cooperation.”

