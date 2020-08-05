Street work starts Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO -- The City of Elko's annual street maintenance program will get underway Monday, weather permitting.

A contractor will be performing the work, which consists of applying micro/slurry to select streets.

Included in this year’s program is Idaho Street from Kittridge Canyon Road to the city limits, College Avenue from Ninth Street to Idaho Street, and the portion of the Downtown Corridor Parking from Seventh to Eighth Street. A majority of the tree streets will be done northeast of Fifth Street, as well as other residential streets on the south side of the City.

Residents and businesses on the streets to be micro/slurried will be notified 48 hours prior to the application.

All vehicles, trailers, basketball hoops, etc. will need to be removed from the street. Vehicles or trailers left on the street will be towed.

"Please do not drive on the micro/slurry until it is set as it will damage the treatment and the treatment will be very difficult to remove from your vehicle," stated the City.

"Thank you for your patience and cooperation."

