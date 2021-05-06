 Skip to main content
String of lights to reappear in sky as SpaceX satellites deploy
Find Starlink

Sites such as findstarlink.com show where the SpaceX satellites can be seen from.

 findstarlink.com

ELKO – Anyone who missed the spectacular trail of lights in the sky Thursday night may get another chance to see them, if it’s not too cloudy.

At 9 p.m. Thursday night a series of bright star-like objects was seen from Spring Creek flying over the Ruby Mountains from south to north. The lights were also visible in some other western states, and were reported by some media Thursday morning as “mysterious.”

What looked like an invasion from outer space was actually a row of bright satellites launched Tuesday by Elon Musk’s Starlink project.

The light show is expected to be repeated at 9:05 p.m. Thursday and on additional nights, according to findstarlink.com.

SpaceX has already launched more than a thousand satellites and plans to launch thousands more in an effort to distribute broadband capabilities across the globe. The company recently received approval from the Federal Communications Commission to operate satellites in a lower orbit, a decision that upset some astronomers.

This footage was filmed and produced 4 May 2021. On Tuesday, May 4th, which is also called “Star Wars Day,” SpaceX launched another 60 Starlink satellites. The satellites were launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida around 3 pm. It also used Falcon 9 booster. Lines of lights created by the satellites could be spotted from different parts of the US. Video Location: Lynnwood, Washington, US

In another development, sky watchers are anticipating debris from a rocket that launched part of China’s first permanent space station to fall to Earth, possibly on Saturday.

Where it will hit "cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its reentry,” the Pentagon said in a statement Tuesday.

“The nonprofit Aerospace Corp. expects the debris to hit the Pacific near the Equator after passing over eastern U.S. cities,” The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

