ELKO – Charges will not be filed in a fight between two Elko High School students that occurred four months ago, critically injuring one of the students.
District Attorney Tyler Ingram said surveillance video and witness accounts show that the injured teen provoked the incident.
“The video and several witness accounts detail that the child who ended up in the hospital was the aggressor and confronted the other child,” Ingram said in a statement to the Elko Daily Free Press.
“The video surveillance shows the child who ended up in the hospital forming a fist and beginning a swinging motion at the other child when he got punched,” Ingram continued.
The altercation between the two 16-year-old male teens occurred Jan. 17 on the grounds of Elko High School.
A few days following the incident, Ingram issued a statement saying that the teen arrested after the fight would be released from custody because there was not a clear prognosis for the injured teen and Nevada state law stipulates juveniles must be charged within four days.
Ingram said the family of the injured teen was informed late last week of the decision not to file charges.
“Despite the horrendous result from the punch, it is apparent from the evidence that the child was lawful in defending himself,” Ingram said. “The law doesn’t take into account what the end result of a punch is in analyzing whether a punch was lawful.”
