ELKO -- Students from Elko and Spring Creek High Schools traveled to Reno this month to participate in a state competition for HOSA: Future Health Professionals.

Health Occupations Students of America is a global student-led organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Services, along with several federal and state agencies. HOSA’s mission is to empower HOSA-Future Health Professionals to become leaders in the global health community, through education, collaboration, and experience.

HOSA provides a unique program of leadership development, motivation, and recognition exclusively for secondary, postsecondary, middle school, adult, and collegiate students enrolled in health science education and biomedical science programs or have interests in pursuing careers in health professions as part of Career and Technical Education.

Elko and Spring Creek students competed in events for Nursing Assisting, Forensic Science, Veterinary Science, CPR/First Aid, Pharmacy Science, Physical Therapy, Medical Reading, Medical Assisting, Behavioral Health, and Sports Medicine. During the competition, students take a first round written content knowledge exam which determines advancement into the second round for hands-on skills demonstration.

Both schools were successful in advancing a majority of their students to the second round competing in a wide variety of scenarios and skills related to their area of study to perform without assistance or guidance from judges or staff. There were 28 high schools from all over the state and over 1000 students competing at this competition.

Both the Elko and Spring Creek Chapters were awarded Gold Membership Awards. Elko High School winning individual awards were Lauren Valentine, first in Behavioral Health; and Gabriella McAnany, fourth in Physical Therapy.

Spring Creek High School winners were Aubrey Dawson, second in Veterinary Science;

Gage Kelly and Jasmine Mullins, third in Forensic Science; Amelia Grosz and Sage McDaniel, fourth in CPR and First Aid; Taylor Elegante, third in Nursing Assisting; Alexis Bastien, fourth in Nursing Assisting; Meagan Borresch, fifth in Nursing Assisting;

Jennifer Snare, second in Medical Reading; and Laykyn Zeiler, fifth in Medical Reading.

The top three finishers qualify for the International HOSA Competition that will be held in Dallas, Texas, in June.

“Elko and Spring Creek HOSA Chapters would like to thank our local community for their support,” said EHS science teacher Tevin Thomas. “Elko HOSA would like to give a special thanks to Garibaldi’s, Swick Drilling North America, Flagview Intermediate School, and Mountain View Elementary School.”