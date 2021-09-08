Students to wear masks at Elko area schools after virus oubtreak

ELKO – Students at three local schools are required to wear masks to school for the next four weeks, following outbreaks of Covid-19 on each campus.
Elko County School District announced on Wednesday afternoon that Elko High School, Flag View Intermediate and Spring Creek High School students, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear face coverings when indoors and when utilizing ECSD transportation.
“The only exceptions are those students who can produce documentation from a qualified Nevada-licensed medical professional that they are exempt in accordance with subsection 3 of section 7 of Directive 24 or when actively eating and drinking,” the district continued.
Social distancing of at least three feet will also be implemented “to the best of [the school’s] ability.”
The requirement is due to an increase in coronavirus cases, the district said.
As a result of “disease investigation efforts … Each of these schools are reported to have an excess of ten positive cases at each of their individual locations,” the district said.
Mask and social distancing is expected to be in place for the next 28 days, including weekends, “which is two 14-day infectious cycles.”
“The outbreak designation may be closed, even if there are new cases during the 28-day period,” the district said. “Local health authorities will continually monitor new positive cases within Elko County School District to determine if a new positive case is school or outside related.”
Contact tracing and disease investigation is performed for all schools within Elko County by the Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public and Behavioral Health, which works closely with the school district.
Per Nevada Declaration of Emergency Directive 048, if a school-wide outbreak of COVID-19 is identified by local health officials in any school, a universal face covering policy shall be implemented immediately for all students in the school building where the outbreak occurred until the local health authority determines that the outbreak is closed.
“Keeping ECSD schools open to in-person learning remains the top-priority of Elko County School District, and we hope the community, who shares this goal, understands that each of us play a role in keeping ECSD schools accessible to our students as we implement mandated mitigation efforts,” the district said.