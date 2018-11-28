ELKO – A new subdivision code that meets the needs of developers is official.
Elko City Council approved on second reading the code that repeals and replaces the city’s long-time subdivision regulations after a public hearing at the Nov. 27 council meeting.
Councilman and Mayor-elect Reece Keener said he couldn’t imagine a public hearing without protests over the subdivision code, but that was the case. No one spoke in the hearing.
City Planner Cathy Laughlin said there were three developers waiting to develop under the new code.
“The proposed draft is really the culmination of a lot of people’s efforts,” said Elko City Manager Curtis Calder, who thanked the city’s staff for their “heavy lifting.”
City staff, including Calder, developers, contractors and real estate agents worked together on a task force to put together a subdivision code that provides two options for developers instead of forcing them all to post bonds for total development costs.
One of the options will allow developers to obtain preliminary map approval and develop the subdivision with their own funding, without posting a performance guarantee with the city. However, developers under this option can’t sell lots or obtain building permits until final approval of work.
The second option will let developers receive map approval and sell lots while development is under way, after they post bond for an engineer’s estimate of development costs. They can also obtain building permits to start houses.
The performance agreements with developers also will state that those who bond can withdraw portions of the bond as portions of the subdivision work are completed.
Another change is that the new code is in chronological order to make it easier for all to read and understand. Timelines are detailed for projects, and the code requires the city to submit the subdivision maps to the state for approval.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.