ELKO – Three northeastern Nevada communities set record low temperatures Wednesday.
Eureka’s minus-9 was nine degrees colder than the old record of zero set in 1991.
Ely’s minus-7 beat its previous low for the date of minus-3, set in 1971.
And Winnemucca smashed its old record of 10 degrees by dropping to 2 below zero.
A day earlier, Elko’s record low temperature for Oct. 29 was beat by a single degree.
The temperature at the airport dropped to 7 degrees, breaking the old record of 8 set in 1917.
Much more pleasant weather lies ahead, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Highs are expected to climb into the 50s for the remainder of the week and 60s early next week.
The forecast also calls for plenty of dry weather.
Elko is getting a slow start to the water year, with only .13 of an inch measured so far in October — about a third of the normal amount.
