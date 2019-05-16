ELKO – A double-tanker semi crashed into Maggie Creek Wednesday afternoon, spilling thousands of gallons of sulfuric acid into the stream and closing the road leading to mines on the Carlin Trend.
The accident was reported at about 2:15 p.m. The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol, Carlin Police Department, Carlin Fire & Rescue, and NDOT responded to the scene.
“Upon our arrival, we found a Cecil Trucking, double tanker semi was involved,” said Sheriff Jesse Watts. Initial investigation shows the driver, Hilberto Medrano, was traveling north on SR766, about seven miles north of Carlin, when he failed to negotiate a curve. Medrano left the roadway on the northern shoulder.
Watts said Medrano lost control of the semi, which caused it to tip over and roll down the embankment, into Maggie Creek.
Nevada Division of Environmental Protection spokeswoman JoAnn Kittrell said about 5,600 gallons of sulfuric acid spilled into the stream after one of the tankers ruptured. She said some evacuations were ordered downstream.
No drinking water sources were expected to be affected.
The main tanker has been pulled out of the creek and the pup-tank is being removed today, she said. Diesel fuel was also spilled into the river.
Medrano was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital via ambulance, where he was later released with minor injuries. The truck was traveling to Newmont's Gold Quarry mine when the accident occurred.
NHP’s troopers and commercial unit are handling the crash Investigation.
B.J. Cecil Trucking is based in Arizona, and calls itself one of the largest hazmat carriers in the West. A company spokesman had no immediate comment.
Watts reported early Thursday morning that crews were still on scene. The road will remain closed until further notice, most likely until Thursday afternoon.
Maggie Creek is home to the Lahontan cutthroat trout, listed as a threatened species, but most of the fish in the lower part of the stream are smallmouth bass, according to Nevada Department of Wildlife spokesman Joe Doucette.
"It's going to kill fish," he said, "but with the water we've got flowing down there it should be diluted soon."
Stream levels are high this time of year because of snowmelt.
Doucette said some of the acid will likely reach the Humboldt River a few miles downstream but any fish kills in the Humboldt should be minor.
Livestock were being moved away from the stream.
Newmont and Barrick Mine Rescue and HazMat teams responded to the crash and were instrumental in the containment and mitigation of the breach, Watts said.
“ECSO would like to extend our greatest appreciation for the assistance from all those involved in today’s incident,” Watts said.
