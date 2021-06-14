Summer fun on the Old California Trail

ELKO -- A fun family event is planned on the Historic California Trail which passes through the Elko area in a variety of places. Activities are planned at South Fork State Park on Saturday, June 19, between 10 a.m. and noon.

Join Bureau of Land Management park rangers and Southern Nevada Conservancy employees for various exciting outdoor activities such as a short hiking scavenger hunt, outdoor children’s games, and a discussion about the old California Trail.

Visitors can gain a true sense of the lives of the emigrants who crossed this very desert 180 years ago, thus paving the way towards understanding the trials and tribulations of those who came before us. Bring your binoculars to see parts of this historic trail from the South Fork State Park.

The BLM works to tell the story of those who traveled the California Trail and works to preserve it and other historic trails so the public today and many future generations can enjoy these trails. The BLM partners with the South Fork State Park, Southern Nevada Conservancy, and the California Trail Heritage Alliance in its efforts.

Pre-registration for this special event is requested. RSVP to Ranger Gina Mele at gmele@blm.gov

