RENO (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued the first red-flag warning of the season in Nevada due to hazardous conditions expected raise the threat of wildfires across nearly the entire state through Thursday night.
The service said Tuesday gusty winds and low humidity will increase the potential for wildfires from the California line to the Utah line for all but the extreme northeast and southeast corners of Nevada from 11 a.m. Wednesday through 11 p.m. Thursday.
The warning affects the northwestern portion of Elko County, and all counties to the west and south except for a portion of Lincoln County.
Northeastern Nevada will see winds in the 15-25 mph range with gusts up to 40 mph. Winds will be stronger in and near mountain ranges.
Relative humidity is expected to drop as low as 11 percent.
“Mostly grasses will be vulnerable to the dry and windy conditions,” the warning stated.
The warning also includes the Lake Tahoe region, parts of northeast California, all of the Sierra front and stretches as far south as Las Vegas where high temperatures are expected to hover around 100 degrees all week.
Ahead of the warning, fire crews contained a small brush fire Tuesday in northwest Reno.
Authorities say the fire burned about 5 acres before crews stopped the progress at the former Northgate Golf Course east of the Somersett development.
There were no reports of injuries or structure damage since the flames were first reported at about noon.
Investigators told KOLO-TV the fire apparently was started by members of a work crew who were using a grinder on a gate and called 911 when they couldn’t extinguish the flames in windy conditions.
It prompted the nearby Reno Nevada Temple to close on Beaumont Parkway the rest of the day.
