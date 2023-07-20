BILLINGS, Mont. -- Sanderson Bellecci, a 130-person firm formed by the recent merger of Sanderson Stewart and Bellecci, with offices in Billings, Bozeman and Helena, Montana; Fort Collins, Colorado; and Concord and Pleasanton, California, has now merged with 38-person Summit Engineering of Reno and Elko, Nevada.

The new partnership expands the multi-discipline firm’s service offerings and geographic reach to provide civil infrastructure design, residential land planning and design, commercial site planning and design, environmental permitting support, geotechnical and environmental engineering, community planning, construction management, surveying and mapping, landscape architecture, and communications and visualization services to public and private clients and communities across the West. The recently merged firms will continue to operate under their current brand names, managed by the current local owner/principals while functioning as a single enterprise under the leadership of CEO Michael Sanderson.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this next step for the Sanderson Bellecci family of companies,” said Michael Sanderson, CEO. “This merger with Summit allows us to provide even more services to our clients, such as geotechnical and environmental engineering, and positions us to better serve them with locations throughout the West.”

Tom Gallagher, founder of Summit, shares that enthusiasm, stating “When I started Summit 45 years ago, I was excited by the challenges and benefits of having my own business. I enjoyed working with a great team that, together, built Summit into an industry leader in the Northern Nevada development community since 1978.

"Today, I cannot express my excitement in combining Summit with Sanderson Bellecci and my anticipation for the extraordinary benefits this relationship will deliver, not only to Summit, but for my team and our incredible stable of clients. The blending of our two companies will expand the breadth and scope of services that will make our combined team a powerhouse in our market and position us as a leader in the West.”

Sanderson Bellecci was formed from companies that started in 1969 in a garage in Billings Montana, and in a one room office over TR’s Bar & Grill on Salvio Street in Concord, California in 1983. These humble beginnings didn’t deter the founding partners from envisioning purpose beyond civil engineering and land surveying. They all wanted to create responsible, enduring communities and knew it would take tremendous effort, sound engineering, and a relentless pursuit of their vision to achieve it.

Summit Engineering began in 1978 in a similar fashion, as a civil engineering and land surveying firm with aspirations to respectfully and responsibly provide infrastructure solutions. That vision led to expanded services including environmental and geotechnical services. It is on that foundation built from outstanding relationships, exceptional technical delivery, and respect for the environment and communities we operate in that Sanderson Bellecci is formed and will grow.