Sun Tunnels revisited on winter solstice

Christmas tunes jingled on the radio as we sped through the dark. We had done this before; we could do it again.

The main reason I wanted to attend the solstice is that my birthday falls just short of the shortest day of the year, Dec. 22. It seemed like a great way to celebrate my more than half century on this planet.

Shortly after we left Montello, we were no longer so sure of ourselves. It is very dark in the desert late at night and, as I had mentioned in my first story about the tunnels, the area is not well marked. In fact, it is not “marked” at all except for a sign pointing toward the sky that says “Sun Tunnels” when you are several miles down a rutted, dirt road.

With a good guess and a lot of luck, we eventually turned onto a side road and that ended in front of the eight concrete tunnels aligned with the sun. Surprisingly, about 45 other people were there, even more than during our summer visit.

The tunnels are set up at right angles to align with each solstice. We made our way to the opposite set of tunnels that we sat in front of in the summer. I marveled how the Earth had revolved that much in six months.

I noticed a man standing alone with more camera equipment than me.