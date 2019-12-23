Sun Tunnels revisited on winter solstice

ELKO – As my two adventuresome friends, Catherine Wines and Simone Turner, discussed our second tour to the sun tunnels within the year, I pondered how quickly time had “flown.”
We first visited the famous art installation on June 21 during the summer solstice. We felt it would only be appropriate if we topped off 2019 by attending the winter solstice on Dec. 21.
We were concerned about the cold, but as it turned out, the winter visit was only about 10 degrees chillier than the summer visit due to a cold spell last June.
The good thing about traveling to Nancy Holt’s desert installation during the winter solstice is that you don’t have to get up so early. I set my alarm for 2:30 a.m. for this trip as opposed to 11:30 p.m. in June. Last time we were extra careful to give ourselves plenty of time to find our way with sketchy directions to the remote Utah site just a few miles outside of Montello.
We carried plenty of provisions and enough warm clothing to make “Nanook of the North” seem like a film about a beach holiday.
Christmas tunes jingled on the radio as we sped through the dark. We had done this before; we could do it again.
The main reason I wanted to attend the solstice is that my birthday falls just short of the shortest day of the year, Dec. 22. It seemed like a great way to celebrate my more than half century on this planet.
Shortly after we left Montello, we were no longer so sure of ourselves. It is very dark in the desert late at night and, as I had mentioned in my first story about the tunnels, the area is not well marked. In fact, it is not “marked” at all except for a sign pointing toward the sky that says “Sun Tunnels” when you are several miles down a rutted, dirt road.
With a good guess and a lot of luck, we eventually turned onto a side road and that ended in front of the eight concrete tunnels aligned with the sun. Surprisingly, about 45 other people were there, even more than during our summer visit.
The tunnels are set up at right angles to align with each solstice. We made our way to the opposite set of tunnels that we sat in front of in the summer. I marveled how the Earth had revolved that much in six months.
I noticed a man standing alone with more camera equipment than me.
“I am out here on assignment with ‘At Your Leisure,’ said freelance journalist Chad Mobley.
“It’s definitely cold,” he added.
You have free articles remaining.
Mobley had camped with a large group out of Salt Lake City.
We were not the only ones dressed for an Antarctic expedition. Others wore parkas, stocking hats, gloves and ski masks. We all gathered before the tunnels to wait for that perfect moment when the sun would crest the horizon.
A group of young musicians played in the background, their fingers stiff in the morning chill.
“This is my second year out here,” said Emma Ware from Davis, California. “Last year I thought I came on the 21st, but I actually came on the 20th so it was just me and one other guy. It was a blast. But it was nice, because we were all alone.”
Ware’s friends had tagged along with her this year on the correct date. They formed a band called “Doughnut Exchange.”
“My fingers are too cold to play banjo right now,” said Obin Sturm.
Sturm offered to bring out the violins but I said there was no need.
“We are working on an album,” Sturm said.
“We have ancestors that could have possibly lived across the road from each other and sold doughnuts [in Russia]” Ware said.
They came from the Vulga River region, Sturm said.
They were so sure of their heritage and I appreciated that.
I returned to join my friends and the rest of the “tribe” as they watched for the first ray of light in an otherwise orange sky.
In June the sun came up and quickly “blinded” us with its bold brightness. This time the sun rose behind a cloud, making a modest appearance. Although the sunrise was not a spectacular one, we were very excited to see the light shine through the tunnel just as it was supposed to since the art installation was installed in the late 1970s. Collectively, we thanked Nancy Holt for creating such a memorable place to enjoy the celebration of the lengthening of days.
The band of visitors broke from their watch, some with rear ends numb from sitting on frozen ground. I stood up, camera in hand, realizing that tomorrow I would be 56. In comparison to what had just occurred, I was about as “young” as it gets.
Basque Bastion
Blue Jay Blues
Boxing Bunnies
Community Project
Bing Crosby
Dagger and Rose
Bright Blossoms
Abstract Attraction
Caterpillar Crawl
Feather Fun
Cacaphony of Color
Basque Buddies
Fanciful Face
Giddiup!
Desert Diva
Be Yourself
Fish Facade
Ganesh Charturthi
Blue Buckaroo
Local Inspiration
Dreaming of the West
Grouse Greeter
Hope
Indian Relay
Local Muralist
Native Detail
Geometric Gem
Orb and Tentacles
Nevada
Bucking Bronc
Polynesian Pride
Mexican Doll
Raining Color
Mexican Mysteries
Primary Prism
Mighty Mural
Ogi Deli
Railroad Renegade
Moose on the Loose
Pretty Lady
Photo Montage
Purple Turtle
The Law
Starry Night
Railway Right of Way
Rockin' Reptile
Rodeo Roper
Simple Synchrony
The Western Frontier
Western Wildlife
Sunny Sunflowers
Sunset
Words of Wisdom
Christmas tunes jingled on the radio as we sped through the dark. We had done this before; we could do it again.