Sunday afternoon fire damages insurance office
0 comments
featured

Sunday afternoon fire damages insurance office

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sunday afternoon fire damages insurance office

Elko Fire Department battles a structure fire Sunday afternoon on Railroad Street.

 ERIK JORGENSEN, Elko Daily Correspondent

ELKO – A Sunday afternoon fire at an insurance agency caused extensive damage to a two-story building in downtown Elko.

Fire Chief Matt Griego said firefighters were called to Gregory Insurance in the 700 block of Railroad Street at about 3:40 p.m. Multiple resources fought the blaze for several hours.

Although the building was just two doors down from Elko Fire Department’s Station 2, that is an unmanned volunteer station, Griego said.

The fire started in the basement around the floor joists and moved up through the wall and into the attic.

“It’s pretty extensive damage,” he said.

Most of the damage was structural, he said, with minimal water damage to contents.

Griego said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but it may have been started by old electrical wiring.

With the amount of resources fighting the blaze, Griego said Elko County Fire Protection District provided an engine to cover the city until about 8:30 p.m.

City engines 1 and 2, Tower 1, Rescue 1 and Ladder 2 were all at the scene, along with Griego and Deputy Fire Chief Jack Snyder.

According to Elko County Assessor records, the building was constructed as a residence but it has been used for business purposes for many years. Its tax value was listed at about $144,000 and the current owner is Nevins Inc.

0 comments
0
1
2
10
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage Licenses
Local

Marriage Licenses

Jan. 30Mitchyll Floyd Bowman, 18, and Charity Lyn Lamattina, 18, both of Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News