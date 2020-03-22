Sunday forecast: A dry day for most of the region

ELKO – Most of northeastern Nevada should see one dry day on Sunday before the wet spring weather pattern returns.

Elko’s high will be in the mid-50s with calm to light winds under partly cloudy skies.

A 20% chance of rain returns Monday morning, increasing to 40% Tuesday with a chance of snow Tuesday night.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"A Pacific Northwest trough and cold front will bring in a colder air mass along with primarily snow showers to central and northern Nevada Tuesday and Tuesday night," stated the National Weather Service. "Model guidance is still indicating a band of enhanced precipitation across central Nevada and especially White Pine county with appreciable snow accumulations possible."

Elko County's occasional rain and snow showers will gradually taper off through Thursday as highs drop back to the mid to upper 40s.

Normal highs this time of year are in the lower to mid-50s.

Elko received .02 of an inch of precipitation overnight. The total since January 1 is 2.41 inches, compared with an average mark of 2.64 inches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0