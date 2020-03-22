Sunday forecast: A dry day for most of the region
0 comments
top story

Sunday forecast: A dry day for most of the region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sunday forecast
NWS

ELKO – Most of northeastern Nevada should see one dry day on Sunday before the wet spring weather pattern returns.

Elko’s high will be in the mid-50s with calm to light winds under partly cloudy skies.

A 20% chance of rain returns Monday morning, increasing to 40% Tuesday with a chance of snow Tuesday night.

"A Pacific Northwest trough and cold front will bring in a colder air mass along with primarily snow showers to central and northern Nevada Tuesday and Tuesday night," stated the National Weather Service. "Model guidance is still indicating a band of enhanced precipitation across central Nevada and especially White Pine county with appreciable snow accumulations possible."

Elko County's occasional rain and snow showers will gradually taper off through Thursday as highs drop back to the mid to upper 40s.

Normal highs this time of year are in the lower to mid-50s.

Elko received .02 of an inch of precipitation overnight. The total since January 1 is 2.41 inches, compared with an average mark of 2.64 inches.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News