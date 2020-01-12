Sunday forecast: Bigger storm on its way

ELKO – Blowing snow was creating adverse driving conditions on most northeastern Nevada highways Sunday morning, including chain or snow tire restrictions on portions of Mountain City Highway, Secret Pass and in Ruby Valley.

More light snow was possible ahead of stronger winter storms that begin to arrive later in the day.

The Ruby Mountains and the northern half of Elko County are under a winter storm warning from 4 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected, with 6-10 inches in the valleys and 10-18 inches in the mountains. Winds will gust up to 40 mph.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Less snow is expected in the southern part of the county, including Elko, where a winter weather advisory is in effect for the same time period. Snow amounts of 2-6 in the valleys and wind gusts up to 35 mph are forecast.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the weather service stated. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."

The chance of snow in Elko increases from 60% on Sunday to 80% Sunday night; 30% Monday and back to 80% Monday night and Tuesday.

Snowy conditions will persist throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 1