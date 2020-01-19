Sunday forecast: 5 degrees warmer than normal
Sunday forecast: 5 degrees warmer than normal

Sunday forecast
NWS

ELKO – After a chilly start, pleasantly mild winter weather will produce partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Clouds will increase into Sunday night and Monday, with slightly warmer temperatures on Martin Luther King Day.

The dry break will be followed by three chances of rain or snow in the coming week.

The extended forecast calls for slight chance of snow showers beginning Tuesday morning and turning to scattered rain and snow in the afternoon and evening. The chance of precipitation goes from 20% Tuesday to 50% Tuesday night.

The weather service also predicts a slight chance of snow showers on Thursday night into Friday, and again on Saturday.

