Sunday forecast: 100 percent chance of precipitation

ELKO – Rain and snow were creating travel problems in the Sierra but northeastern Nevada roads were clear Sunday morning, despite some snow falling in parts of Humboldt and northwestern Elko County.

The National Weather Service was calling for a 100 percent chance of rain in Elko today, mainly before 4 p.m.

“Valley locations near and above 5,000 feet may see a mix of rain and snow or perhaps an hour or two of light snow by the mid-morning hours,” stated the weather service.

Partly sunny skies are in store Monday, followed by another round of precipitation Monday night through Tuesday night. Rain or less than half an inch of snow are expected.

The extended forecast calls for dry weather through the end of the week, and warmer temperatures.

“Friday and Saturday temps are looking to be much above normal in the 50s, with warmest valleys possibly in the mid-60s. If this were to occur, it would be approaching record levels,” stated the weather service.

