Sunday morning fog in Elko area; snow headed to central Nevada
Sunday morning fog in Elko area; snow headed to central Nevada

Lamoille Highway

Fog shrouds Lamoille Highway at 7 a.m. Sunday, seen here from the Jiggs Highway intersection.

 NDOT

ELKO – Sunday got off to a foggy start as another winter storm system approached Elko, this time from the south.

Wintry driving conditions were reported on Interstate 80 from Secret Pass to Wells, U.S. Highway 93 from Wells to Winecup, and the Mountain City and Tuscarora highways north of Lone Mountain.

No early-morning crashes were reported by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

“Look for fog to persist through mid-morning with visibilities locally reduced to or below a half of a mile along with the possibility of some icy spots on roadways,” stated the National Weather Service.

The next winter weather system will bring accumulating snows and travel impacts to mainly central Nevada Sunday night through Monday night. Winter weather advisories are in effect for southern Lander/Eureka, White Pine and northern Nye counties where regional roads, including the US-6 and US-50 corridors as well as US-93 in White Pine County, will become snow-covered and slippery.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are likely in valleys, with local amounts up to 5 inches possible especially in the vicinity of Tonopah.

Elko County will be on the edge of the storm. There is a 30% chance of snow showers Sunday night into Monday morning.

The next shot at snow arrives Wednesday night and Thursday.

