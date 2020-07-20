Sunrise Toastmasters elects new officers
Sunrise Toastmasters Elects New Officers

Toastmasters members from top left are: Pamela Lattin, Jan Boyer, Michael Mauser, Helen Hankins, Glen Hanington, Bradford McMullen, Gail Ross, Jo Sherwood, George Kleeb, Wendy Bernhard, Ben Cortez and Marie Manning.

 Submitted

ELKO -- Sunrise Toastmasters, an Elko-based club affiliated with Toastmasters International, recently elected new officers for the term beginning July 1.

Helen Hankins was named president and her executive committee includes Gail Ross, vice president of education; Michael Mauser, vice president of membership; Jan Boyer, vice president of public relations; Bradford McMullen, secretary; George Kleeb, treasurer; and Glen Hanington, sergeant at arms.

Sunrise Toastmasters meets online at 6:45 a.m. on Fridays. Organizers said the meeting provides a safe, friendly environment to develop speaking, listening and thinking skills.

“It’s an affordable way to participate in an educational system that enhances communication skills and self-confidence at home and at work,” said Jan Boyer. “We enjoy learning together.”

For meeting and membership details contact Michael Mauser at michaelwmauser@gmail.com or 340-0796.

