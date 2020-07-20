Sunrise Toastmasters elects new officers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO -- Sunrise Toastmasters, an Elko-based club affiliated with Toastmasters International, recently elected new officers for the term beginning July 1.

Helen Hankins was named president and her executive committee includes Gail Ross, vice president of education; Michael Mauser, vice president of membership; Jan Boyer, vice president of public relations; Bradford McMullen, secretary; George Kleeb, treasurer; and Glen Hanington, sergeant at arms.

Sunrise Toastmasters meets online at 6:45 a.m. on Fridays. Organizers said the meeting provides a safe, friendly environment to develop speaking, listening and thinking skills.

“It’s an affordable way to participate in an educational system that enhances communication skills and self-confidence at home and at work,” said Jan Boyer. “We enjoy learning together.”

For meeting and membership details contact Michael Mauser at michaelwmauser@gmail.com or 340-0796.

