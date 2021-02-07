Super Bowl Sunday forecast for Elko

ELKO – Another warm and windy day is in store for northeastern Nevada as temperatures rise into the 50s.

West winds of 10-15 mph will be punctuated by gusts up to 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Stronger winds are possible in the northern part of the county as gusts reach 35-40 mph.

Sunday’s high is expected to top out at 52 degrees – the same as Saturday’s – and will mark the fourth day of 50-plus degree highs in Elko since February began a week ago.

More mild temperatures are in store for the week ahead before dropping back into the upper 30s next weekend.

Elko will see a couple chances of snow showers. A weak storm will bring up to half an inch of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. The next round arrives Thursday evening with a continued chance of snow showers into Saturday.

