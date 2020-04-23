Superintendent candidate to visit Elko County

ELKO – A New Jersey educator is being looked at as a possible candidate to become the next superintendent of the Elko County School District.
Dr. Michelle Robinson, who is the current superintendent of Paramus Public Schools in New Jersey, will be interviewed by the board of trustees on Tuesday as part of her tour of the district.
Robinson was interviewed via videoconference by the Board of Trustees last week, along with three other candidates: Mark Gabrylczyk of Utah State University, Dr. Neil Terhune of Esmeralda County, and Keith Walz, director of special services for the Elko County School District and former principal of Spring Creek High School.
The invitation to tour the school district and engage in an in-depth interview is to determine if Robinson believes the job might be “a good fit,” but is not an official offer from the board, said trustee Brian Zeiszler.
“It does not exclude the other three candidates from being considered if [Robinson] thinks this is not a good fit,” Zeiszler said.
The board convened in a special meeting on April 21 to determine which candidate the trustees selected to advance in the next round of interviews to replace outgoing superintendent Todd Pehrson.
The trustees embarked on the search for a new superintendent and contracted with the Nevada Association of School Boards Executive Director Dr. Debb Oliver to facilitate the search.
But with statewide and nationwide COVID-19 restrictions implemented in March, the board has had to find ways to conduct the interview process adhering to social distance guidelines.
“It’s going to be a different scenario than what we hoped to have,” said Teresa Dastrup, board president. “We had hoped to engage a lot of different groups with our front-runner candidate. We’re just going to have to be creative in how we do that, so she has the opportunity to see the district and have people meet her.”
All individuals who meet with Robinson will be instructed to wear a mask. Gatherings will be limited to small groups of no more than 10 people.
Trustees will also meet individuals with the candidate at different locations within the county, which could include all school sites, including outlying areas such as Jackpot, Owyhee, Wells, West Wendover and rural schoolhouses.
“We want her to see the communities that are involved,” Dastrup explained. "I feel – and other board members have expressed this – that anyone who has not lived in the district should get a feel for the district.”
Robinson grew up in Las Vegas, beginning her career in Clark County with experience in charter, comprehensive, private and public schools and distance learning.
She continued her career in New Jersey, eventually overseeing a district with 3,030 students and a $92 million budget.
“I’ve had the good fortune of being in the No. 1 and No. 2 state in the country for education, so you can imagine I have learned a tremendous amount about education and best practices,” Robinson said in her preliminary interview.
Before her interview, she researched the funding formula to learn the potential impacts on rural schools, understanding “at this point there are still more questions than answers, and that is also very challenging for you as a board.”
Robinson said she has drawn from the best practices formed by other districts, and suggested the county could learn from other rural schools facing similar financial difficulties.
“The good news is that districts are not alone in that,” Robinson said.
As the district navigates is way through funding and increasing the graduation rate, Robinson stressed the importance of maintaining stability in the classroom.
“You have to preserve the classroom,” she said. “You have to preserve what is happening for the children directly and then moving on from there.”
With an impending budget crisis, trustees discussed the impact of possibly suspending the search and appointing an interim superintendent to save some costs.
Ultimately, the board unanimously agreed to continue with the interview process, determining that the best course of action is to have strong leadership in place due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.
“With Mr. Pehrson retiring, we’re going to need someone to come in and be ready to take over the district and lead us through the next several years,” Dastrup said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.