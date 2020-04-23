Superintendent candidate to visit Elko County

“I’ve had the good fortune of being in the No. 1 and No. 2 state in the country for education, so you can imagine I have learned a tremendous amount about education and best practices,” Robinson said in her preliminary interview.

Before her interview, she researched the funding formula to learn the potential impacts on rural schools, understanding “at this point there are still more questions than answers, and that is also very challenging for you as a board.”

Robinson said she has drawn from the best practices formed by other districts, and suggested the county could learn from other rural schools facing similar financial difficulties.

“The good news is that districts are not alone in that,” Robinson said.

As the district navigates is way through funding and increasing the graduation rate, Robinson stressed the importance of maintaining stability in the classroom.

“You have to preserve the classroom,” she said. “You have to preserve what is happening for the children directly and then moving on from there.”

With an impending budget crisis, trustees discussed the impact of possibly suspending the search and appointing an interim superintendent to save some costs.