Survey seeks to help farmers, ranchers with high-stress environment

The survey is meant to find out more about the specific stresses faced by farmers and ranchers, what help they need, and how they would most likely seek help and access it. Then, the researchers hope to use this information to create programs and resources to help the producers.

“It’s not just a matter of having compassion for our ag producers, which, of course, we do,” said Chichester. “It’s also a matter of food security. As a nation, we need our ag producers. We can’t afford to rely on other nations for our food supply. We need to make sure our ag producers are getting the resources they need to stay healthy, and to stay in business.”

Freeman and Chichester hope to get at least 100 Nevada producers to participate in the online survey by the end of May. And, while this survey is intended for producers, meaning farm or ranch owners or managers, a separate survey for farm and ranch workers will be designed and conducted as part of the program next spring.

For links to the survey in both English and Spanish, go to https://extension.unr.edu/stress-survey/. For more information on the survey or on assistance available to help producers experiencing stress, contact Chichester at lchichester@unr.edu or 775-782-9960, or Freeman at brendafreeman@unr.edu or 775-682-9353.

Producers needing immediate help should call the Farm Aid hotline, 1-800-FARM-AID; or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255.

Claudene Wharton is the senior marketing & communications specialist for the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources at the University of Nevada, Reno.

