Suspect apprehended, injured NDOT worker transported to hospital

CARLIN – One suspect is in custody and a Nevada Department of Transportation employee has been shot and air lifted to a regional hospital after a standoff with area law enforcement on State Route 278.

According to Sgt. Matt McLaughlin with the Nevada Highway Patrol, it is not known how many occupants were in the get-away vehicle when the subject was apprehended.

McLaughlin said the NDOT worker is at the hospital at this time, but the extent of the victim’s injuries are not yet known.

The scene is still being actively investigated and the highway between Carlin and Eureka remains closed to the public.

More updates will be available soon.

