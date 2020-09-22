Suspect causes chaos in jail courtroom

ELKO – A man who is suspected of causing thousands of dollars of property damage at a ranch with a stolen vehicle was pepper-sprayed in the jail courtroom one day after his arrest.
Elko County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on Sept. 17 who gave a false name to authorities after he was found stuck in a field at the Warm Springs Ranch by owner Jim Boyer.
Boyer said deputies contacted him to keep an eye for a black pickup truck driving at a high rate of speed across Boyer’s hayfield and not on a road.
He saw a black Ford F350 pickup truck driving through his hayfield and fences the night before. The next morning, he discovered eight gates had been destroyed at an approximate total value of $10,000. Boyer also saw the pickup stuck in the field and a man trying to dig himself out.
Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza and a deputy arrived at the ranch and approached the suspect. The man gave them a false name and said an ID was in one of his bags, which did not look like the subject.
A search of the VIN number revealed the pickup was listed at stolen by the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office. A generator was on the ground near the pickup that was identified by Boyer belonging elsewhere on his ranch.
The suspect was transported to Elko County Jail as John Doe and booked on possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen property, malicious destruction of property, obstructing an officer and trespassing. He was held without bail.
At his 72-hour court appearance inside the Elko County Jail on Sept. 18, he was identified to be Michael A. Caylor, 36, of Tucson, Arizona.
According to the declaration of probable cause, during the court proceedings, Caylor attempted to lift the table he was sitting and and picked up a wooden chair, turning toward two deputies and two inmates sitting in the courtroom.
A deputy reported that Caylor did not comply with commands to get on the ground and was “yelling and maintaining a fighting posture with deputies” and he was observed by a deputy to have his right hand formed into a fist.
Caylor was pepper-sprayed once after he did not comply with deputies to get on the floor. He punched one deputy in the leg and was pepper-sprayed again. Then Caylor charged toward deputies who fought with him on the ground.
After deputies applied handcuffs to Caylor, he was booked the next day on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a protected person and resisting a public officer. His bail was then set at $23,640.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.