Suspect causes chaos in jail courtroom

ELKO – A man who is suspected of causing thousands of dollars of property damage at a ranch with a stolen vehicle was pepper-sprayed in the jail courtroom one day after his arrest.

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on Sept. 17 who gave a false name to authorities after he was found stuck in a field at the Warm Springs Ranch by owner Jim Boyer.

Boyer said deputies contacted him to keep an eye for a black pickup truck driving at a high rate of speed across Boyer’s hayfield and not on a road.

He saw a black Ford F350 pickup truck driving through his hayfield and fences the night before. The next morning, he discovered eight gates had been destroyed at an approximate total value of $10,000. Boyer also saw the pickup stuck in the field and a man trying to dig himself out.

Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza and a deputy arrived at the ranch and approached the suspect. The man gave them a false name and said an ID was in one of his bags, which did not look like the subject.

A search of the VIN number revealed the pickup was listed at stolen by the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office. A generator was on the ground near the pickup that was identified by Boyer belonging elsewhere on his ranch.