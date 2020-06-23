Suspect hides get-away car between semis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Utah man was captured on surveillance video at around 5 a.m. June 22 outside a casino in West Wendover.

Zakari Watson, 28, of West Valley, Utah, was observed moving belongings from a white Dodge Ram to a Nissan Ultima, said West Wendover Police Lt. Brad Hillaker. Watson then entered the Nissan and drove away. A concerned citizen phoned the police.

According to Hillaker, the arresting officer looked for the vehicle and found it sandwiched between two semi-trucks in another casino parking lot.

Watson was not in the vehicle. The arresting officer then watched surveillance video from where the alleged theft took place. He made a comparison to a Facebook image of Watson and later saw Watson walking on the sidewalk where he was confronted. According to the arresting officer, Watson’s story did not match up with his recorded whereabouts.

Watson was arrested on two charges of burglary. Bail: $40,000.

