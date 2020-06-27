Suspect killed by NHP officer, 12th Street Bridge closed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a shooting late Friday night that left a suspect dead and the 12th Street Bridge closed into Saturday morning.

The trooper was not hit, according to the Elko Police Department.

The EPD sent out an alert late Friday night saying the bridge was closed to all traffic from Silver Street to Sharps Access Road. A detour was set up beginning at Lamoille Highway, and motorists were told to find an alternate route to avoid the area.

The trooper, who is not being identified at this time, was placed on paid administrative leave. Washoe County is assisting EPD detectives with the investigation.

The NHP was not providing further information as of Saturday morning.

