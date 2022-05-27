SUV driver dies in collision with truck on Interstate 80

ELKO – The driver of an SUV was killed late Thursday night on Interstate 80 when the vehicle struck the rear of a semi driving down the west side of Emigrant Pass.

The crash occurred at 10:57 p.m., according to Nevada State Police. The truck blocked both westbound travel lanes, and two other vehicles crashed into guardrails trying to avoid it.

Multiple people were transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital in Elko but specific information was not available Friday morning. The occupants in the secondary crashes were not injured.

One lane of the freeway was reopened at 4:45 a.m., and traffic in both lanes resumed at 6:25 a.m.

Two other injury crashes were reported overnight on I-80. One was around 12:30 a.m. at mile marker 173 near Winnemucca. Another was at 4:50 a.m. between Elko and Halleck.

Several fatal crashes have occurred on rural Nevada highways this year.

A local woman died May 3 on Lamoille Highway when her Volkswagen Golf crossed the center line as she was driving up Lamoille Summit toward Elko.

An Elko man died April 7 when his motorcycle crashed on a curve on Mountain City Highway about five miles north of Elko.

An Ohio truck driver was killed on Feb. 8 when his rig collided with another semi on I-80 near Wells. Troopers said a truck had experienced a mechanical failure and was disabled on the right shoulder, partially in the road, when it was hit.

And a Nevada man and California woman were killed Feb. 4 when their pickup overturned on U.S. Highway 93.

--

This article was updated after a Friday morning crash on U.S. 93 was determined to involve no injuries.

