You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SUV, RV burn on Pequop Summit
0 comments
top story

SUV, RV burn on Pequop Summit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vehicle fire on Pequop Summit
ECFPD

ELKO – A Ford Expedition and the recreational vehicle it was hauling were destroyed by flames Tuesday while crossing Pequop Summit.

The Elko County Fire Protection District responded to the report at Interstate 80 mile marker 373, along with West Wendover firefighters and volunteers from Wells, Clover Valley and Tecoma.

Fire officials said the blaze started in the SUV and spread to the RV it was hauling. The cause has not been determined.

No injuries were reported.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News