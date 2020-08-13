SUV, RV burn on Pequop Summit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Ford Expedition and the recreational vehicle it was hauling were destroyed by flames Tuesday while crossing Pequop Summit.

The Elko County Fire Protection District responded to the report at Interstate 80 mile marker 373, along with West Wendover firefighters and volunteers from Wells, Clover Valley and Tecoma.

Fire officials said the blaze started in the SUV and spread to the RV it was hauling. The cause has not been determined.

No injuries were reported.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0