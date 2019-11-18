Swank to lead new Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Monday the appointment of Heidi Swank as the inaugural administrator for the new Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation.

As NDOR’s first administrator, Swank will help build the new division with a focus on enhancing Nevada’s one-of-a-kind outdoor recreation experiences, through promoting a healthy and sustainable outdoor recreation economy that centers on protecting Nevada’s natural landscapes.

Swank has served as a nonprofit leader, university professor, and member of the Nevada Legislature. In 2013, she founded the Nevada Preservation Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on cultural and historic preservation.

As executive director, Swank built the Nevada Preservation Foundation from the ground up, created a business plan for the organization’s growth, developed initiatives and programs to engage the public, and obtained and administered public and private grants to support the nonprofit’s initiatives.

Swank was an anthropology professor at UNLV for eight years, teaching graduate and undergraduate courses, securing and managing research grants, and presenting original research across the globe.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}